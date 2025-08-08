VA honors 106-year-old WWII and Korean War veteran

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — At 106-years-old, one man can tell first-hand stories like few others. The history he's lived is nothing short of staggering. On Thursday came a new way to honor that.

"I'm the world's greatest ranger!" 106-year-old Tommy Gwynn said with a smile. "I've got medals to prove it. I laid my life down for my friends."

Gwynn shared his story from his home in Tullahoma. He remembers when he first tried to enlist for the Army.

"October of 1940!" he said.

Gwynn said he was told he wasn't needed at that time, but that was about to change.

"Pearl Harbor, they take me after that," Gwynn nodded.

Gwynn is a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. He fought in D-Day, Battle of the Bulge, and Battle of Normandy. He's a twelve-time recipient of the Purple Heart.

"I was a prisoner of war two times," he added.

In 2013, Gwynn's house caught fire. Then in his 90s, he managed to crawl out. He lost a lot in that fire including many of his medals. Those medals were reissued. Even in a life that's contained so much, milestone days still happen. Thursday was one of them.

"It's so good to meet you!" one woman said, walking in and shaking Gwynn's hand.

"Thank you for your service, sir!" a man said, next in line.

A crowd of people filed into Gwynn's home.

Joshua Green of the US Department of Veterans Affairs presented Gwynn with a new honor.

"Mr. Gwynn, this is from the secretary of the VA and Tennessee Valley Healthcare in honor of your 106th birthday and all your service to our great nation," Green said, holding up a framed letter and coin.

Green began to read it as a group of VA representatives and Gwynn's friends watched.

"We celebrate your life's accomplishments. You are part of our country's greatest generation. Americans enjoy peace and liberty because of patriots like you who answered the call to defend our nation. Sincerely, Douglas A. Collins, Secretary of the VA."

A second coin came from the director of VA Tennessee Valley Heathcare System.

Through the VA's home based primary care, nurses and doctors come to Gwynn's home.

"As a veteran myself, Marine veteran, combat veteran, I'm in awe of his stories," Green said as people surrounded Gwynn in conversation. "I wasn't going to miss this one, for sure."

"When you smile, all the people smile," Gwynn said, looking out over the room of people.

"I think you make a lot of people smile," Green said as Gwynn gave a chuckle.

