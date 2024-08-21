VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System holds Creative Arts Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always interesting to get the motivation behind an artwork directly from the artists themselves. At an art show that happened Wednesday, all the artists were unified by one thing.

"I love being able to see other peoples' art," said Lea-Ellen Whitt, walking past paintings. "I love seeing the emotions they're going through."

This was my first time attending an art show for Lea-Ellen.

"My most favorite piece was the moving sculpture," she smiled. "I love the photography, but some of the hand drawings pulled me in."

Every one of these pieces was by a veteran. This was VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Creative Arts Festival.

"A lot of times our veterans have many things they're trying to work through," said Aaron Grobengieser, Association Director for Operations.

"It allows veterans to express their emotional, and physical disabilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and cope with those through the arts," added recreation therapist Olivia Wolsfeld.

It was a competition with room for poetry, drama, and music.

Certain pieces will go on to the National VA Creative Arts Festival.

Among the veterans with art on display was Lea-Ellen. In 1997, she enlisted in the Air Force. Her grandfather, father, brothers, stepmother, and even more members of the family had all enlisted in branches of the military.

"This is my goat, Mr. Stanley!" she said, showing a piece.

Her two pieces in the show are especially personal including a watercolor of a goat that lived on her family's farm in Manchester.

"I picked up watercolor through art therapy," Lea-Ellen explained. "It's made a big difference in my life. It allows me to sort of get out of my head."

Lea-Ellen's daughter is just about to continue a family tradition by going into the military.

"It's a little scary, but I'm happy for her," she said. "I'm excited for her."

For her daughter, Lea-Ellen had a second piece in the show. It was a crocheted figure of a woman in the military.

"It was a gift to my daughter," Lea-Ellen said. "She treasures it. I put my love in it. She represents both myself and my daughter and stepmom and other females in the service."

With so many different kinds of art, Lea-Ellen knows this; all of these pieces carry some sort of significance to the story of an artist.

"Sometimes it's telling a little inch of the story," she said. "Sometimes it's telling the whole story without us knowing it."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.