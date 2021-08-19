Vaccine clinic held during Foreigner concert at the Ryman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The rock band Foreigner held a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at their concert at the Ryman Auditorium.

The event was part of the vaccine education campaign "It's Up To You." Fans were able to be vaccinated while at Wednesday night's show.

When the concert was scheduled, the band connected with the Metro Health Department to set up the clinic. Band member Rick Wells says it's a concern if one of the members gets sick.

"You don't know if people are vaccinated. Some people are careless," Wells said. "That could affect us. If one of us gets ill, we can't work. puts crew out of work. important people be considerate and do the right thing."

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.