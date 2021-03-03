Menu

Watch
News

Actions

'Vaccine, vaccine': Dolly sings 'Jolene' rewrite before shot

items.[0].image.alt
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton announces she received her COVID-19 vaccine.
dolly vaccine
Posted at 10:01 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 23:01:32-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton rewrote the lyrics to “Jolene" as “Vaccine, vaccine,” as she got her COVID-19 shot. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday of her singing just before getting her vaccine.

Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

The 75-year-old put on a typical show in the video, laughing and cracking jokes and making sure her hair was looking good. She wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and then smiled at the camera, proclaiming, "I did it!"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast