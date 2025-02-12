Valen-Swines Day fundraiser: Feed them to the pigs

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — If Valentine’s Day isn't your favorite holiday, then this story is for you. Or maybe you have someone in your circle making your life harder?

Have you thought about feeding them to a pig?

I spoke with the co-founders of one nonprofit, and the fundraiser they named Valen-Swines day.

“This is Shirley,” said Samantha Psanis introducing us to a spotted potbelly pig.

Shirley is one of 12 potbelly pigs surrendered to Mules ‘N More animal rescue in Mt. Juliet.

There's just one thing:

“She’s a little bit of a problem child. Luckily, only when she’s in heat,” said Samantha. “She is having the wandering (issue) and a bit of the behavior issues when she’s in heat. So, we decide to put her up first to bat.”

Co-founders Samantha and Danielle Psanis are trying to raise money to help fix the seven ladies in the bunch.

For their nonprofit, the price tag is a little high on the hog at $1,500 a spay.

“The best thing for these seven female pigs to find their forever home is to get them spayed,” said Samantha. “We have committed to these pigs, and we are going to see it through to make sure they find their forever home.”

That's where their Valen-Swines Day fundraiser comes in with pig-friendly snacks.

You donate a minimum of $5 to the nonprofit’s Venmo @mulesnmore or Give Butter.

Just include the first name of the person you want fed to the pigs.

Samantha and Danielle will then create a video and go live on Facebookwith the feedings.

“This is the legal way to get revenge on your ex or someone else who did you wrong,” said Danielle.

“Most people have had some kind of bad thing happen to them — a friend who they no longer hang out with or a boyfriend who maybe did them wrong,” said Samantha. “We want to let people take some of that anger out also in a healthy way that we can benefit as a nonprofit."

So if you want to stand up for yourself this Valentine's Day, Shirley can make that name disappear.

