Watch Now
News

Actions

Valiant eagle rescue at Radnor Lake paying off one year later

Radnor Lake is home to hundreds of incredible creatures. One of the most popular though is the eagles. Last year – there was a dramatic wildlife rescue attempt that we are just now learning more about.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 19:33:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/Nashville Banner) — Radnor Lake is home to hundreds of incredible creatures. One of the most popular though is the eagles. Last year – there was a dramatic wildlife rescue attempt that we are just now learning more about. Now nearly a year later rangers are waiting to see whether those valiant efforts paid off. Watch the story from Demetria Kalodimos above.

This story is a partnership between NewsChannel 5 and the Nashville Banner. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch fully soon. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap