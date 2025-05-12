Valley Rescue Mission security guard shot on the job; shooter still on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local security guard is recovering in the hospital after MNPD said he was shot while trying to do his job at the Valley Rescue Mission. The shooter is still on the run.

The Vice President of Development for the Rescue Mission tells us the incident started Sunday afternoon when a security guard, Cedrick Wilson, told the people inside the center to leave one of the public rooms to allow the janitor to clean.

One person didn't want to leave, and decided to cause a scene. Wilson warned him that he would call MNPD if he refused to leave. The man threatened to shoot Wilson before he left the building. When Wilson finished his work shift, Rescue Mission leaders tell us he was shot in the chest in the parking lot. Police found seven shell casings during the investigation.

Wilson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition. Police are working to identify the shooter. If you know anything, you're encouraged to call CrimeStoppers.

