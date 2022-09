CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A van crashed into the front of Love's Truck Stop on Epps Mill Road Saturday.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports that this is the second vehicle to crash into the gas station in 16 days.

Another driver crashed into the same spot on September 8.

No one was injured in the crash. Officials are responding to the scene to look into possible structure damage.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating this wreck. No further information is available.