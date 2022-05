NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The driver fatally injured in a single-vehicle collision Saturday night in the 1400 block of Dickerson Pike is identified as Stephen Bartousek Jr., 73, of Nashville.

Bartousek was traveling south on Dickerson Pike just before 6:30 p.m. when his 1997 Chevrolet Astro van, for a reason not yet determined, left the roadway to the right and crashed head-on into a utility pole. Bartousek was not wearing a seatbelt.