Van driver injures Clarksville bicyclists in hit-and-run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a large vehicle that hit two bicyclists on Rossview Road a week ago and left the scene.

The two victims, who were riding together on one bicycle, were headed east on Rossview Road on May 3 when they were hit from behind around the 700 block at 10:29 p.m., according to Clarksville police.

The vehicle involved is described as a full-size van that is either gray or silver and is believed to be either a Chevrolet, Nissan or GMC. The front end of the vehicle is possibly damaged on the right side, including a potentially damaged headlight and side view mirror that may be missing.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital the night of the crash and were released the next day.

Clarksville police collected video from the night of the hit-and-run that shows the suspect vehicle driving on Rossview Road just before the collision.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle on the night of May 3 but were unsuccessful in locating it.

Anyone who has additional footage from the night of the incident, can help identify the vehicle or may have witnessed the hit-and-run should contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or call 911.