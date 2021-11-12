Vandalism at Edwin Warner Park causes fundraiser event to go virtual

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said he is looking forward to Safe Haven Family Shelter's fundraiser this Saturday. The T-shirts are ready, the registration is open, but the location for the Hike for Safe Haven has a problem.

Vandalism on the fields of Edwin Warner Park has changed plans for the fundraiser. Tire tracks are seen circling through the area where Safe Haven typically sets up for the hike.

"Frequent damage to Edwin Warner Park’s Butler Field from 'four-wheeling/off-roading.' Unfortunately, this activity happens often in several other areas of the Park as well," Staff with the Metro Parks Department said.

Safe Haven made the decision to go virtual with their annual event as opposed to hosting a large event which involves parking many vehicles on the green space and possibly doing further damage to the area with the ground being saturated from recent rains.

"I was out there this morning; the fields are not in very good shape," said Shulman, who also serves as CEO of Safe Haven Family Shelter. "Apparently, some individuals have gone out there with four-wheelers and done lots of donuts in the space that we would have had to use, both for the event and also for the parking."

Shulman said the event to helps raise money for more than 120 families in need of a home and instead of canceling he says they made new plans.

"I think the decision was made to keep everything stable, not mess up the field. Work with the parks department, and we'll go virtual tomorrow," he said.

People who walk this park said something needs to be done about the vandalism.

"I think this is actually pretty sad and pathetic, but it happens all the time," said Ron Crozier.

Crozier said the city needs to act before this gets even more out of hand.

"More security, I think more security patrol and more patrol during the after hours and maybe restricting access to the park will probably help," Crozier said.

There is still time to register for the virtual Hike for Safe Haven event for Saturday.

To learn more about Safe Haven Family Shelter or to sign up to participate in the Hike for Safe Haven, visit safehaven.org.

This is the 17th annual Hike for Safe Haven. People can Hike Your Way on a in a neighborhood, on a trail or even on treadmill. The organization is asking participants to flood social media with their photos and videos tagging Safe Haven.

Staff has T-shirt pick up available Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.