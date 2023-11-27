Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after fight with ex-girlfriend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a Vanderbilt University basketball player was arrested following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

Vanderbilt Police Department responded to McTyeire Hall on November 26 after receiving calls about screams being heard from the second floor.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that the screams were coming from a woman in her dorm room. The woman told police that she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Lee H. Dort, a sophomore forward from McKinney, Texas.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that Dort had come to her dorm room and accused of her lying about her location during Thanksgiving break. The woman stated that Dort had shoved her against the wall and bedpost in her room, attempting to retrieve her phone and go through her call and text logs.

The warrant states that Dort had become aggressive, pushing and holding her against the wall and bedpost by her right arm as she slid on the bed, and he gripped her by the neck.

Further investigation shows that the victim had a scratch mark on her upper right shoulder blade and a red grip mark on her right upper arm.

Police made contact with Dort at the Memorial Gym on the university's campus. Dort alleged that the argument between the two had solely been verbal, telling police that he had been upset with the victim for lying about being with someone else on Thanksgiving night.

Dort admitted to taking the victim's phone and keeping it away from her during the argument. While speaking to police, Dort told them that he had grabbed her by her right arm only to keep the phone out of her reach.

The warrant states that the incident ended outside of the dorm room in the hallway in front of witnesses, where Dort gave the victim her phone back and left.

Dort was arrested on an aggravated assault strangulation charge and has since bonded out. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 8.