NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University has convened a task force to address the impacts of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The task force consists of Vanderbilt officials across a wide variety of backgrounds and specialties, from Student Affairs to Health Science Education.

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier sent a message to the Vanderbilt community announcing the creation of the task force, which was formed in early June.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support women’s health and the safety and well-being of our community and to create a supportive and inclusive environment for educational success,” Diermeier wrote. “As a leading research university, it is also our responsibility to confront head-on the most pressing challenges of our time and provide a forum for exploration, debate and scholarly research, all while providing wide-ranging resources and support to our campus community.”

The primary focuses of the task force will be the decision's impact on academic discussion and programming, civic engagement around the topic, clinical care, educational instruction and student and employee health.

The Law School, School of Medicine and School of Nursing will partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to assist the task force in its decision-making.

“We recognize the decision will have a broad impact on members of the university community — with practical and policy implications that will affect the provision of medical care, medical training and research, as well as the ways we conceptualize and protect women’s rights, freedom and opportunities. We have charged the task force with anticipating and mitigating potential negative consequences for our students, faculty and staff,” said Cybele Raver, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

After the task force reaches its conclusions, the university will provide updates regarding all impacts on the Vanderbilt community and measures to address the impact, as well as opportunities for further discussion and debate.