Diego Pavia throws for career-high 484 yards as No. 12 Vanderbilt routs Kentucky 45-17

Diego Pavia threw for a career-high 484 yards and five touchdowns and No. 12 Vanderbilt beat Kentucky 45-17 Saturday as the Commodores kept their hopes for a College Football Playoff berth alive going into the regular-season finale.

Pavia, who struck yet another Heisman Trophy poise celebrating with teammates, set the program record, topping the 464 yards Whit Taylor had at Tennessee in 1981. Pavia also ran for 48 more yards and a fifth score.

Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2, No. 14 CFP) has its most wins since 2013 when a bowl win was needed to reach nine victories. This is just the Commodores' fifth nine-win season all time, and they go into their regular-season finale needing a victory for the first 10-win season in program history.

The Commodores also wrapped up a 7-0 record for Vanderbilt's first undefeated home schedule since 1982 and only the fourth since 1945.

Tre Richardson had six catches for 159 yards and three TDs.

Martel Hight had two of three interceptions as Vanderbilt won for the third time in four games in this series.

Kentucky (5-6, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game winning streak.

Pavia, who went through Senior Day ceremonies pregame, made sure Vanderbilt never trailed. He was on the field for a series starting with 9:39 left before walking to the sideline for hugs as fans chanted his name after his big game.

He hit Richardson in stride for a 71-yard catch-and-run TD and a 10-0 lead early in the second on his longest pass completion in his two seasons at Vanderbilt. He helped Vanderbilt score 21 points in the second and third quarters.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats had held their last two SEC opponents to a combined 10 points in their winning streak. Cutter Boley had just 16 yards passing before getting his helmet knocked off late in the second quarter after completing a pass. He returned after a visit to the medical tent.

Vanderbilt: This program has been playing football since 1902. To win a 10th game for the first time means winning at Tennessee where Vanderbilt is 11-40-1 with only four wins on Rocky Top in the past 50 years and seven since 1935.

Pavia's performance

The Vanderbilt quarterback has been at his best for three straight games. He has 1,226 yards passing with 11 TDs and only one interception in this stretch. He also has run for 203 yards with three more scores.

Up next

Kentucky wraps up the regular season needing a win at Louisville on Nov. 29 to be bowl eligible.

Vanderbilt visits No. 20 Tennessee on Nov. 29.