Vanderbilt extends coach Clark Lea's contract after historic season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has given coach Clark Lea a contract extension after he led the Commodores to their best regular season since 1915 and put the program that began in 1890 within one victory of its first 10-win season.

Athletic director Candice Storey Lee announced the extension Friday for Lea, the 2024 Southeastern Conference coach of the year. The private university did not announce the length or money involved, but the extension reportedly is for six years.

“Clark Lea embodies what is possible at Vanderbilt, and I am proud to continue this journey with him leading our football program,” Lee said in a statement.

Lea has 16 wins in his last two seasons for the program's best two-year stretch in nearly a century.

Vanderbilt (9-2) is ranked 12th in The Associated Press rankings and 14th in the College Football Playoff chase with three wins against Top 15 opponents going into Saturday's regular-season finale at No. 18 Tennessee. With Lea, the Commodores have been ranked as high as No. 9 for their highest ranking since 1937.

He led Vanderbilt to a 7-6 record last season with its first bowl victory since 2013. With Vanderbilt finishing its first major renovation of FirstBank Stadium since 1981, the Commodores have sold out 11 home games since the start of the 2024 season.

Lea said he's excited to continue the work his alma mater hired him to start in December 2020. He thanked Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Lee for their leadership as the Commodores build a program that can chase championships.

“This next phase of the program build will introduce many exciting things, including facility upgrades and needed resources for our staff and team," Lea said. “These investments will go a long way in ensuring our program can level up.”

Diemeier said Lea has demonstrated what is possible for both Vanderbilt football and the university: "His leadership is a powerful example of why we invest boldly in athletics and why our aspirations continue to rise.”

When hired by Vanderbilt, Lea was defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, where he helped the Fighting Irish earn College Playoff Berths in 2018 and 2020. The Nashville native went to high school nearby and played three seasons with the Commodores.

University officials started the next step of its Vandy United campaign last week, which includes a new football center.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.