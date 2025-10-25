Vanderbilt fans celebrate as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The wait is over for Vanderbilt fans as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Nashville for just the second time in school history, and this year, the hype is bigger than ever.

The sports show will be live in Nashville from the Vandy campus, with some big-name stars like Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley scheduled to perform. Nashville native and Commodores fan Nate Bargatze will serve as this week's guest picker.

But for fans, it's all about winning.

For years, Vanderbilt struggled to fill its stadium and the win column. But not anymore.

"It's absolutely surreal. I mean, I was over here since we were a two- or three-win team, but every game and just watching us, you know, get pummeled, and they'll see this team turn around. I mean, under, you know, great coach, Clark Lea and Diego Pavi. I mean, it's just been awesome to see," Jacob Welch said.

Welch, a senior, represents the dedication of fans who have stuck with the Commodores through difficult seasons.

Wyatt Lawn has been transformed into the GameDay stage, even featuring a goal post for those cash-winning kicks during Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest.

Fans like Welch say this weekend is about showing the nation that Commodore spirit runs deep.

"We're in the very front, rain or shine, winning or losing. We're there every single game. We've been through thick and thin. So, to see us now, it just feels kind of almost like we earned it too," Welch said.

Even long-time fans say it's a moment they've waited decades for.

"I am so excited. I was here in 2008 when the last time, and I am just so excited," Lyn Brantley said.

It's more than just football — it's about pride, perseverance, and a program finally proving it belongs.

"Anchor down. Anchor down. That's right, Anchor down," Welch said.

The GameDay broadcast runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those wanting to watch from home and avoid the crowds. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

