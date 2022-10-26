Watch Now
Vanderbilt graduate students protest new housing option for high cost, low square-footage

Wednesday, students at Vanderbilt University held a rally to protest their new graduate student housing.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, students at Vanderbilt University held a rally to protest their new graduate student housing.

They said the new units are simply not affordable.

The cheapest option is a furnished studio apartment with a pullout couch bed.

NewsChannel 5 has been told it will cost more than $1,300, with a $218 "amenity fee."

Some grad students said they are frustrated with the limited options.

"Especially with inflation, groceries are expensive... it's easily $300 a month for groceries, and that's being conservative," said 4th-year grad student Mike Reynolds.

"I don't know a single grad student that can say that the cost of the apartment is less than 50% of the salary that they make," said 6th-year grad student Katie Larson.

Vanderbilt issued a statement to say that the apartments aren't university-owned or operated, but that they want the apartments to be an additional choice for students.

