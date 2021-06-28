Vanderbilt hosting College World Series watch party tonight at Hawkins Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans have the chance to cheer on the Vanderbilt baseball team in the finals of the College World Series from Hawkins Field.

Starting at 4 p.m. Monday, people can come onto the field for the Vanderbilt and Mississippi State game as the College World Series Championship continues.

Vandy advanced to the finals after North Carolina State had to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols. That game was ruled a no-contest.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., there will be activities and games like inflatables, face painting, and cornhole. Plus, tonight, Vanderbilt football players will be there for a meet and greet. Vanderbilt will also provide items to be signed – you can’t bring your own stuff for autographs.

The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the board. You can bring folding chairs and blankets to sit in the outfield. However, lawn chairs, food, and drinks will not be allowed on the field.

Also, the clear bag policy will be enforced.

Click here for more information on the watch party. You can also watch the game at Corner Pub’s five locations around Nashville.