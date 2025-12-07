Vanderbilt lands rare back-to-back bowl, draws Iowa in ReliaQuest

Vanderbilt football will play in a postseason bowl game in back-to-back seasons for only the second time in program history after accepting an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl on Sunday.

The Commodores will face Iowa on Dec. 31 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Vanderbilt last achieved consecutive bowl appearances during a three-season stretch from 2011 to 2013.

“Playing in this game represents an important step for our program as we look to build upon our historic season,” coach Clark Lea said. “We are excited and proud to represent the SEC.”

Led by Lea, Vanderbilt produced the first 10-win season in program history this fall, finishing 10-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, a school record for conference victories. The Commodores enter bowl season ranked No. 12 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press poll, appearing in the AP Top 25 for the final 12 weeks of the season.

Athletic director Candice Storey Lee said the postseason berth reflects the team’s momentum. “Clark Lea’s Commodores have set records, brought our community together and done the hard work of correcting outdated narratives about what is possible at Vanderbilt,” she said. “We aren’t done — we’re just getting started.”

The game will be the first meeting between Vanderbilt and Iowa.