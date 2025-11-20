Vanderbilt LifeFlight resumes flights after fatal crash

Vanderbilt LifeFlight has resumed flight operations at multiple bases after a helicopter crash in Wilson County killed Flight Nurse/Paramedic Allan Williams and seriously injured two others.

“Over the past week, we have done a lot of check-ins with ourselves, our families, our crews, our aircraft and our community,” LifeFlight said. “We’ve gone through every measure to ensure we are ready to board our aircraft. And we are ready.”

LifeFlight thanked partners for giving crews time to prepare and said they return to the skies “in honor of Allan.”

Federal investigators continue to examine what caused the crash.

