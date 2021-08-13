Vanderbilt looking to hire nurses as health care workers fight burnout amid COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overworked and exhausted – that’s what some health care workers are saying as they scramble to keep up with the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

NewsChannel 5 caught up with Marilyn Dubree, Executive Chief Nursing Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who says health care workers are becoming weary and tired because they are being asked to do it all again, and this time the patients are even younger.

“They were seeing more patients died that were age of their parents or spouse… but also know the patients we are seeing are younger and it’s disheartening it is to see during this particular surge,” she said.

Vanderbilt is looking to fill hundreds of nursing positions. Click here to view job openings.