Vanderbilt Medical Center holding vaccination event for children 6 months through 4 years old

Appointment times available this Wednesday through Saturday
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:08:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For parents looking to have their children 6 months through 4 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, Vanderbilt's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital is holding a vaccination event this week.

Taking place Wednesday through Saturday, appointments are required to secure a child's vaccination. Appointment times are available from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, available appointments are between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The vaccines will be administered in the theater at the Children's Hospital, located at 2200 Children's Way in Nashville.

Vanderbilt is offering the Pfizer vaccine for this event. For the age group, the Pfizer vaccine requires three doses. The first two are given three weeks apart. The third dose is given at least eight weeks after the second.

Appointments for the second and third doses will be made when a child receives the first.

Vanderbilt notes that if a child will turn 5 before getting all three doses, it is worth considering waiting until the child is 5, and then opting for the two-dose vaccine series designed for children aged 5 to 11.

Vanderbilt will bill insurance plans to help cover the vaccine cost. A bill will not be sent directly.

To schedule an appointment for the vaccination event, head to the Vanderbilt Health website. You can also call 615-936-5437.

Details about the vaccine for this age group can be found on this Food and Drug Administration fact sheet. Information on vaccines for other age groups is available at the VUMC website.

