Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center records stories of local people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One group's monthly visits to a Nashville community center are focused on brain health. This week had a special purpose as residents sat down to tell their stories.

Jacquelin Quarles-McCoy took a seat and put on a microphone.

"This center has such an impact on my life," she said, referring to the Smith Springs Community Center. "20 years ago, I was diagnosed with diabetes. They told me I had a choice. Diabetes could take over my life or I could take control of the diabetes. So, this center, it feeds my soul."

Some of the people she sees day to day at the community center gathered in an upstairs room. There were some guests with them including Pamela Cowley of the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center.

"I see most of your faces every time we come," Pamela said to the group. "So, you're into a routine."

"Most of us are here every day," a woman in the group answered.

"You all are checking a lot of the boxes on prevention," Pamela continued. "You're staying social, not getting isolated, getting exercise, watching your diet."

"I got interested in this job, in this work, because I lost my mother to Alzheimer's disease," Pamela explained.

Pamela and others with the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center come to the Smith Springs Community Center every third Wednesday of the month. They focus on people over 50. The visits include memory screenings.

"We recommend folks get those at least once a year, particularly if you're over 50 or have some family history of Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia," Pamela said.

On this visit, taking notes on a group discussion was meant to better understand the thoughts and concerns of the people the Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer's Center is serving. The group was encouraged to share memories.

"When we think back on things from long ago, it helps enliven those brain nerve cells," Pamela said. "Memory is good for us."

Individual stories like Jacqueline's were also being recorded. She shared how the steps learned in a dance class at the community center are not only important for her as a diabetic, it's important for her brain health.

"I am so grateful, grateful, grateful to be able to live every day," Jacqueline said in the recording. "I enjoy life. I enjoy people. I enjoy smiling. With what you're doing here, it's letting me know you haven't forgotten about us."

