Vanderbilt offers camp for children with parents impacted by cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Battling cancer can hit families hard both physically and emotionally, especially for children who have to see their parents struggle.

So one organization aims to give them a break during a hard time and a community to help them get through it.

Camp Kesem is a week long free summer camp for children whose parents have been impacted by cancer.

They are holding their annual "Make the Magic" fundraiser Saturday to keep it free and help more families.

The camp helps them cope and puts them in touch with others going through the same thing.

The songs and dances From Camp Kesem are still in Bo Rock's head.

"It's really fun. A lot of making, a lot of friendships and life-changing stuff," said Bo Rock.

But it's not just the songs he and his brother Cal took away.

"It was a great breath of fresh air and just like happiness in my life. When the dark time came," said Cal Rock.

For them the dark time was when their mom Megan was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2022.

"You worry a lot about yourself, but then your kids too," said Megan Rock.

She went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, 5 weeks of daily radiation and then 6 months of another chemo treatment. And her kids saw the toll it took on her body.

"Yeah, it's not easy because, you know, you're going through treatment, but then trying to be strong for your kids," said Megan.

She's grateful for the experience her children got at Camp Kesem.

"It was just nice because they got to go and meet other kids who have the same fears, the same worries, that same fears, the same anxieties, and they know they're not alone. And that they know that there's other kids going through the same thing," Megan said.

Lizzy Donaldson is a counselor for the camp, and in charge of their fundraising gala.

"It's important for them because currently there are not that many resources to support, children of cancer patients," said Donaldson.

She says the more money they raise the more kids they can help.

"It was a really great experience and just kind of getting to see the kids open up and open up to each other, open up to me and just kind of have fun for a week and kind of get to like, escape from anything that they might be experiencing at home, said Donaldson.

The camp takes their minds off of a tough time while creating memories of a good one.

Their Make the Magic gala is their biggest fundraiser, and it's this Saturday on campus. You can find information to attend or support on their website.

