Vanderbilt opens clinic for COVID long-haulers still dealing with lingering symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Studies show most people recover from COVID-19 but there's also many who are still battling symptoms weeks, sometimes months later. Now, there is a new way for long-haulers to get help here in Nashville.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has started what's called the Adult Post-Acute COVID Clinic, a place where people who still have lingering symptoms can go for help.

In order to be admitted, a patient must have a tested positive for COVID-19 at least four to six weeks earlier. Some of the most common symptoms people are experiencing long term can vary from fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain.

In some rare cases, some can experience kidney problems, hair loss and even have trouble focusing.

SO, HOW DOES THIS WORK?

There's a number you can call that will connect you to a nurse, and your responses will determine if you need to see an internist or specialist either in person or virtually.

Since post-acute COVID syndrome can vary from person to person, the clinic has a team of specialists from a variety of fields to help best treat these lingering symptoms.

Anyone can call (888)-312-0847 seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt says you don't need a referral from a clinician. You can call the clinic directly to talk with a nurse and schedule an appointment.