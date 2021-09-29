Vanderbilt PD assistant police chief charged with DUI in Montgomery County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The assistant police chief for Vanderbilt University has been charged with driving under the influence in Montgomery County.

According to county records, Ricky Burr was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with DUI, open container, possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of implied consent.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Vanderbilt University said the department is aware of his arrest.

"We take seriously any report of a criminal offense by a member of our community. When a Vanderbilt University employee is arrested, the person typically is placed on administrative leave while the university investigates; any alleged violation of the law by a VUPS officer also is reported to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. The university will take action based on the outcome of its investigation, as appropriate, to ensure that the campus is as safe as possible," the statement read.

Burr has served as VUPD's assistant police chief since 2016.