Vanderbilt Police Investigate Off-Campus Robbery

9:13 AM, Feb 15, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police were called to the scene of a reported robbery Wednesday night near Vanderbilt University.

The incident was reported at 8:18 p.m. at 18th Avenue South and Horton Avenue.

The victim told Vanderbilt and Metro Nashville police that two men with handguns pushed him to the ground and demanded his belongings.

The suspects were last reported fleeing south away from campus.

A specific description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Vanderbilt University Police Department at (615) 322-2745 or Metro Nashville Police at (615) 862-8600.

Vanderbilt police recommended the following tips to better protect yourself:

  • Avoid isolated or dark areas.
  • If a stranger does approach, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number.
  • Stay alert. If you feel uneasy, leave the area. Go to a safe location and notify VUPD.
  • Report any suspicious persons to VUPD. Be prepared to describe the person as best as you can.

