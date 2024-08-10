Watch Now
Vanderbilt Police: Suspect apprehended in shooting near Sutherland House dorm

Matt Rourke/AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Vanderbilt Police issued an alert stating a shooting occurred near the Vanderbilt campus at Sutherland Saturday afternoon.

The suspect has since been apprehended. Police say there are no ongoing threats to the community.

