Vanderbilt Poll: Many Think Nashville Is Growing Too Fast
6:18 AM, Mar 5, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville's growth has led to record-breaking economic numbers; however, a new poll indicates not everyone is on board with the speed of the city’s population explosion.
According to a poll from Vanderbilt University, 75 percent of Nashvillians think the population is growing too fast – that's a sharp rise from just a few years ago when only half of residents polled were concerned about the fast growth pace.
At this time, more people seem to support Mayor Megan Barry’s transit plan than oppose, but there could be a huge potential for swing voters.
The poll also said 66 percent of residents think too many new constructions are going up too quickly, while 78 percent said there needs to be more affordable housing.
The Vanderbilt poll released Sunday is non-partisan and polled a demographically-represented sample of 800 residents.
Its researchers said they're starting to see "larger cracks in people's enthusiasm about the future direction of Nashville." Despite the concern, Nashvillians overwhelmingly think the arrival of a major corporation like Amazon would be good for the city.