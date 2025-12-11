Vanderbilt Poll: Tennesseans worried about cost of living

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to a new Vanderbilt Poll, Tennesseans across the political spectrum are worried about the cost of living.

87 percent call their daily cost of living “very” or “somewhat” expensive, which heightens their fears around unexpected expenses.

67 percent of poll-takers are worried about having enough money to pay for emergencies , which is a 13 percentage point increase since December 2024.

These fears escalate when it comes to saving for the future as well. 70 percent are “very” or “moderately” worried about having enough savings for things like retirement or education.

"People appear to feel very strongly about a variety of issues right now, but when they are asked about what the government should prioritize, their responses are financially driven—the economy, health care and inflation. Plain and simple, people are worried about paying their bills, perhaps more than anything else,” said Josh Clinton, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll, holder of the Abby and Jon Winkelried Chair at Vanderbilt and professor of political science. “Certainly, there is a portion of the population that is thriving, but for the average person trying to make their way in the world, it’s rough, and we see that in the data.”

