Vanderbilt releases Spring 2025 poll

A new Vanderbilt poll shows that Tennesseans overwhelmingly oppose cuts to major programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans services.

According to the poll, registered voters expressed opposition to cuts to major areas of federal spending.

“In today’s polarized environment, the focus often falls solely on disagreements, and certainly disagreements exist on issues like immigration and deportation. However, I believe it’s equally important, as this poll highlights, to recognize areas of agreement across partisan lines, whether someone identifies as a MAGA Republican, Democrat or Independent,” said John Geer, co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll, senior advisor to Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, professor of political science and holder of a Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Chair. “The data suggests widespread opposition to cutting these programs, even among individuals on opposite sides of the political spectrum.”

Voters also said the U.S. economy is fairly or very bad by a margin of 61 to 39 percent.

Sixty-one percent of Tennesseans say they worry about having enough money to pay for emergencies, such as medical care or car repairs.

“Regarding issues like tariffs, we observe significant divisions. Republicans are substantially more supportive, while Independents and Democrats are notably less so,” said Vanderbilt Poll co-director Josh Clinton, who holds the Abby and Jon Winkelried Chair at Vanderbilt and is a professor of political science. “Whenever we ask Tennesseans about an issue related to national politics, we are far more likely to see Tennesseans of different parties disagree on the issue.”

The poll also added that there is general bipartisan support for NATO.

