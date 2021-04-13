Vanderbilt seeks volunteers for COVID-19 clinical trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for volunteers for an ongoing clinical treatment study for adults with COVID-19.

The ACTIV-2 trial is studying the safety and efficacy of medications to treat adults with COVID-19 and who are not hospitalized. The study is being led locally by David Haas, M.D., professor of medicine and principal investigator for the study at Vanderbilt.

It is designed to rapidly identify treatments with the potential to “…radically alter the current pandemic landscape and make a profound difference in the lives of people with and at risk for the disease," according to Dr. Judith Currier at UCLA, one of the leaders in the nationwide trial.

Vanderbilt is one of over 100 sites nationwide conducting this “ACTIV-2” research, which includes multiple phases and evaluations of promising investigational drugs for treating early COVID-19.

Researchers are also studying how quickly treatment changes the amount of virus in the upper airway, which may be important in reducing or halting transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness.

