Vanderbilt startup initiative working with NASA to send man to the moon for weeks at a time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University is working with NASA to send a man to the moon. According to NASA there is a new era of human space exploration missions called Project Harmonia that require long lasting energy sources for operations.

That power source will help travelers survive tough conditions on the moon for weeks at a time.

NASA is giving millions of dollars to 11 American companies, including Vanderbilt's startup initiative Zeno Power, to develop a generator that could help make space those missions happen. NASA is giving the startup a $15 million grant to begin the work. They'll work with NASA's Research Center, Blue Origin, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, Sunpower Inc. and University of Dayton Research Institute.

“Project Harmonia will provide the technology to transform the moon from a location darkened by night and shadow to one enlightened by science and exploration, ultimately for the good of the nation and humankind,” said Tyler Bernstein, BE’20, co-founder and CEO of Zeno Power. “Zeno is excited to work with these industry leaders to bring both americium-241 and Stirling conversion technologies to the lunar surface for the first time.” Bernstein founded the company with two Vanderbilt alums, Chief Technology Officer Jake Matthews, MS’18 in mechanical engineering, and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Segal, BS’19.

In addition to this, Vanderbilt is also working on designing and building a new radioisotope power satellite by the year 2025 through their Wond'ry's Founder Program. The foundation won a $30 million project grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop the satellite.

NASA says people were last on the moon more than 50 years ago and, through this work with Vanderbilt, they want to reestablish that presence.