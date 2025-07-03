Vanderbilt student launches sleep sack donation drive to curb preventable infant deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Vanderbilt University student has launched a citywide donation program to help prevent sleep-related infant deaths by collecting wearable blankets, also known as sleep sacks, for babies.

Alara Weitkamp started the DREAM Safe Program, which has placed donation bins across Nashville where people can donate their baby's old sleep sacks.

In an interview with NewsChannel 5, Bonnie Spear, Director of Blakemore Children's Center, said when it comes to creating a safe sleeping space for babies, refrain from using anything loose that can get under or wrapped around their head.

She also encouraged donating to the DREAM Safe Program for families in need.

Donation bins are located at:



Blakemore Children’s Center, 3604 Whitland Ave, Nashville, TN 37205 Children’s House, 3404 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 Belle Meade Children’s Center, 121 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205 Susan Gray School, 110 Magnolia Cir Suite 110, Nashville, TN 37203 Whitworth Club, 405 Elmington Ave, Nashville, TN 37205

Schools and other organizations are welcome to host their own drives to partner with the DREAM Safe Program

