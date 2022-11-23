Vanderbilt student missing after not returning from hike in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A 20-year-old Vanderbilt student is missing after not returning from a hike in New Hampshire over the weekend.

According to the New Hampshire conservation officials, Emily Sotelo was dropped off the morning of November 20 at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.

She has not returned.

Any hikers who may have run into Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.

Sotelo is 5 feet 3 inches, 115 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Vanderbilt officials say they are in touch with her family members and have offered their support during this time.