Vanderbilt students take home Quiz Bowl 2021championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Vanderbilt students put their trivia skills to the test on a national stage and became victorious. The students competed in this year's national Quiz Bowl tournament virtually.

Students competed in teams of four against 32 other schools in the nation.

The tournament is similar to Jeopardy in that students are tested on subjects ranging from pop culture to science and literature.

Sophomore Andrew Hanna said, "I think it exposes you to so much and it constantly recapitulates the knowledge that you have so you're forced to think about things that you may have otherwise forgotten and that's a good way to kind of drill important things that can shape the way that you think later on in life into your head and that's super meaningful to me personally."

"And you get to show off the things that you know," added teammate Shivam Mohite.

They say while they missed in-person interactions, this year's virtual tournament made accessibility easier and cut down on travel expenses.