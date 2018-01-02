Vanderbilt Students To Help Repair School In Guatemala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Most college students are enjoying their time off but some Vanderbilt University engineering majors are using their winter break to help others.

Professor Janey Camp has thought of everything. She's the student chapter adviser for Engineers Without Borders at Vanderbilt.

Together, with three engineering students, Professor Camp is traveling to Guatemala to help to fix a school in desperate need of repair and improvements.

"We are going down to an assessment trip into communities in Guatemala to help meet some of their engineering needs [and] improve sanitation safety around the school grounds,” she said.

The students and their professor will take field measurements of the area and then return to physically complete the job.

Camp said the trip will be very rustic – they'll be trekking into the jungle and sleeping on the school grounds.