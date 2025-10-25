Vanderbilt takes center stage as ESPN College GameDay returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, Vanderbilt struggled with filling their stadium and winning football games. But not anymore. West End has become the center of the college football universe as Nashville finds itself in the spotlight with ESPN's College GameDay returning to Music City to preview the Commodores' big game against Missouri.

The Commodores are currently ranked in the top 10 in the nation and are favored to beat the visiting 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers. Fans are saying they're bleeding black and gold as they prepare for this momentous occasion.

The last time College GameDay visited Nashville was in 2008, and fans are hoping to show ESPN why they have plenty of reasons to come back. Back then, the Commodores weren't ranked in the top 10, the stadium had just been renovated, George W. Bush was president, and Taylor Swift had just released her hit "Love Story."

Now, for only the second time in school history, College GameDay is returning 17 years later. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m., but the festivities have already begun with ESPN's broadcast starting at 8 a.m.

