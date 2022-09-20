Vanderbilt to host the Clinton Global Initiative University in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced Tuesday that the Clinton Global Initiative University will gather in Nashville in 2023.

The summit will happen at Vanderbilt University from March 3 to March 5. Since 2007, more than 11,000 students have participated in the program.

“Vanderbilt is honored to be the host campus for the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting,” said Daniel Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University. “Our university and the Clinton Foundation share the beliefs that collaboration brings out the best in humanity and that diverse perspectives and open dialogue are needed to drive innovation and discovery. In assembling experts and students from around the world and across a variety of disciplines and backgrounds, this meeting will offer a tremendous opportunity to scale local solutions on a global level.”

The program coming to Vanderbilt also marks the sesquicentennial for the university, as it celebrates 150 years. This past April, the 2022 annual meeting featured conversations with First Lady Jill Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

A list of speakers for 2023 hasn't been announced.

HOW TO APPLY TO GO

Applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students at an institution of higher education when they submit their application.

Students can learn more and apply to this year-round program at cgiu.org [clintonfoundation.org]. The application deadline is Dec. 16, 2022. Applicants are required to submit a detailed plan for their Commitment to Action, a social impact project that addresses a specific problem that they have identified in their application.

The program, including the annual student event, is free for accepted students. Students with questions about the application process can email cgiu@clintonglobalinitiative.org.