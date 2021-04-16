Watch
Vanderbilt turning berm into premium end zone seating area

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, Vanderbilt plays Georgia at Vanderbilt Stadium in an NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt announced a $300 million project Monday, March 29, 2021, to improve football and basketball facilities and a new Vandy United Fund to raise money for athletics programs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Apr 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is turning the berm in one end zone into new premium seating before its upcoming college football season.

The university announced Thursday the new seating option near the video board will feature 28 private boxes with four seats each and at least 80 individual premium seats.

It's part of the $300 million upgrade Vanderbilt recently announced. The portion fans will see includes this new premium seating area.

Construction is expected to start later this spring and be completed before the season opens Sept. 4 against East Tennessee State. Fans will be able to order food and beverages from their seats.

