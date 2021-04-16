Vanderbilt turning berm into premium end zone seating area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is turning the berm in one end zone into new premium seating before its upcoming college football season.

The university announced Thursday the new seating option near the video board will feature 28 private boxes with four seats each and at least 80 individual premium seats.

It's part of the $300 million upgrade Vanderbilt recently announced. The portion fans will see includes this new premium seating area.

Construction is expected to start later this spring and be completed before the season opens Sept. 4 against East Tennessee State. Fans will be able to order food and beverages from their seats.