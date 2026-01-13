Vanderbilt University expanding with two new campuses in San Francisco and West Palm Beach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University is expanding across the country with two new campuses in San Francisco and West Palm Beach.

The University announced on Tuesday plans to establish a campus in San Francisco beginning in 2027 as well as a planned graduate campus in West Palm Beach.

The San Francisco campus expects to serve about 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students and support faculty, staff and academic activity.

You can learn more about the San Francisco campus here and the West Palm campus here.

