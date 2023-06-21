Watch Now
Vanderbilt University Medical Center introduces new physical security measures

Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE -- This July 16, 2013 file photo shows Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:30:07-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center has introduced new physical security measures, including metal detectors.

This began in May on VUMC’s 21st Avenue campus.

Throughout the testing period, the metal detectors will be moved to other locations on the 21st Avenue campus. The testing period and evaluation looks at all entrances where patients and visitors may access the facilities.

“Working closely with our partners in Vanderbilt University Police Department (VUPD), we are fortifying an already good security and safety foundation,” said Chad Fitzgerald, JD, Senior Vice President of Health System Emergency Operations at VUMC. “The work to further enhance our security has been ongoing for some time.”

