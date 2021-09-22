Vanderbilt University Medical Center leaders urge donors for blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the increase in demand for blood in hospitals across Middle Tennessee continue, leaders at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are urging donors to donate blood.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, VUMC says the American Red Cross has experienced thousands of blood drive cancellations and hundreds of thousands of individual blood donation cancellations nationally.

"Not having enough blood impacts our ability to provide the usual standard of care," said Shon Dwyer, president of Vanderbilt University Hospital. "Patients with cancer have routing transfusions delayed, patients with blood disorders have to be treated with non-standard treatments and surgical cases with high expected blood loss may have to be deferred."

Anybody interested in donating blood can head to the American Red Cross website to learn the method that is best for them.

VUMC is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross Wednesday at the VUMC Light Hall, located at 2215 Garland Avenue. The blood drive today ends at 2 p.m.