Vanderbilt University Medical Center pauses gender affirmation surgery for minors, letter states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a letter to a Tennessee legislator, Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials announced they would stop permanent gender-affirming surgeries on minors.

The letter addressed to Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knox County, stated that VUMC would pause the transitional surgeries while the gender affirmation clinic looked into new research just published on the subject. They noted the issue would likely be taken up in the next legislation session, and the medical center said it would follow any new laws put forth on the subject. An average of five per year happen, hospital officials said, and none were genital procedures. Those under 18 were also at least 16 years of age, VUMC officials said.

"VUMC approaches its responsibility to care for patients by following the most widely recognized national and international standards of care," C. Wright Pinson, deputy CEO of VUMC said. "Our clinical teams provide transgender care informed by the professional practice and guidance established by medical specialty societies."

Please see Vanderbilt Medical’s response to the @tnhousegop.

VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors as well as honor religious objectors. https://t.co/xXlbSaAOMS pic.twitter.com/4G8laJfQfY — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) October 7, 2022

Tennessee lawmakers made their way into the discourse of gender-affirming care and minors in September after a conservative blogger questioned whether Vanderbilt University Medical Center should provide gender-affirming care to patients.

Matt Walsh — a Daily Wire conservative commentator, who questions the legitimacy of LGBTQ rights — said he considered the care to be that of castration and mutilation of minors and adults.

Williams Lamberth, R-Portland — along with Sen. Jack Johnson — have said they would work on a bill to address the issue, but VUMC said they haven't broken state laws.

In September, VUMC said they require parental consent to treat minors who are being seen for issues to those receiving gender-affirming care and never refuse parental involvement for those under 18.

VUMC officials said they began their Transgender Health Clinic because "transgender individuals are a high-risk population for mental and physical health issues and have been consistently underserved by the U.S. health system."