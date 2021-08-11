Vanderbilt University Medical Center requiring COVID vaccines for employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of the end of September, all Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an exemption.

The medical center said it saw an uptick in cases not only for patients but its workforce. To comply with this requirement through VUMC, which administers the 2-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, employees should register to receive their first dose of vaccine by no later Sept. 1.

"COVID vaccines, which have been proven safe and effective in numerous studies, provide protection against the severity of disease and are essential to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of infected persons who will require hospitalization," VUMC officials said in its media release.

This edict includes staff, faculty, fellows, house staff, medical providers with privileges at VUMC, students of VUMC’s Allied Health programs, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (VUSN) and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine (VUSM) students, Vanderbilt University employees and students working in VUMC buildings and VUMC volunteers.

"The risk of spreading the variant to our patients and coworkers has increased significantly," VUMC officials said in its media.

Employees have until Sept. 30, 2021, as a condition of employment.