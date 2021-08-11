Watch
News

Actions

Vanderbilt University Medical Center requiring COVID vaccines for employees

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 14:19:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of the end of September, all Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or an exemption.

The medical center said it saw an uptick in cases not only for patients but its workforce. To comply with this requirement through VUMC, which administers the 2-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, employees should register to receive their first dose of vaccine by no later Sept. 1.

"COVID vaccines, which have been proven safe and effective in numerous studies, provide protection against the severity of disease and are essential to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of infected persons who will require hospitalization," VUMC officials said in its media release.

This edict includes staff, faculty, fellows, house staff, medical providers with privileges at VUMC, students of VUMC’s Allied Health programs, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing (VUSN) and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine (VUSM) students, Vanderbilt University employees and students working in VUMC buildings and VUMC volunteers.

"The risk of spreading the variant to our patients and coworkers has increased significantly," VUMC officials said in its media.

Employees have until Sept. 30, 2021, as a condition of employment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap