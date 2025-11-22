Vanderbilt University opens first campus outside Nashville in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University marked a major milestone this year—officially establishing its first-ever campus outside Nashville. The New York Board of Regents unanimously approved the university's plans for Vanderbilt University–New York City, clearing the final regulatory hurdle and allowing the expansion to move forward.

Located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, the new campus will welcome its first students in fall 2026, offering an Undergraduate Semester Program and a new Master of Science in Business and Technology.

"This is a big step for the university, this is our first campus outside of Nashville, and it's really fitting that we picked New York City for a number of reasons," said James Kellerhouse, assistant vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and executive director of operations and engagement for Vanderbilt University–New York City.

"First and foremost, New York is really a global hub of innovation and of sectors more so than anywhere else. And so AI, tech, finance, ventech, media, entertainment, the arts, you urban innovation. All that really convenes here in New York City."

University leaders say being in New York puts Vanderbilt at the center of global innovation, linking students and researchers directly with industry partners across multiple sectors.

"What Vanderbilt will bring to New York City is a world-class institution and one that's about bringing industry together with our researchers and with our students to help inform the talent pipeline here," Kellerhouse said. "But to create these opportunities for us to participate in that global market."

The move connects Vanderbilt with its largest community outside Tennessee.

"Outside of Tennessee, New York has the largest alumni population. We have nearly 8,000 alumni from Vanderbilt that live in this region," Kellerhouse said.

The New York campus is expected to host about 100 undergraduates each semester. Students will have unique opportunities to blend academics with professional experience.

"Our goal is that they come in the fall of 26, they'll have an internship, they'll work between 18 and 25 hours a week, they'll build some professional skills, they'll learning to build their network, and they'll take some classes here in New York City," Kellerhouse said.

The expansion represents part of a broader vision for the university's future reach.

"This opportunity to bring our students and faculty here is a significant step for us. We're looking at other locations for Vanderbilt to really broaden our opportunity to bring Vanderbilt to the world," Kellerhouse said.

Applications for the inaugural fall 2026 cohort will open next November.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."