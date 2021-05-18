Watch
Vanderbilt University requires students be vaccinated for COVID-19

Mark Humphrey/AP
In this Feb. 24, 2015 photo, students walk through the Warren College and Moore College area at Vanderbilt University on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt is one of a small but growing number of U.S. colleges and universities that have embraced a "residential college" model where students become part of a close-knit but diverse community that enhances both their academic and social lives. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University announced that new and returning students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021–22 academic school year.

Accommodations for medical exemptions can be requested through the Student Access office and religious exemptions can be requested through the Equal Opportunity and Access office.

The vaccine will be required for all undergraduate, graduate and professional students this fall.

It will be "handled in a manner consistent with other university policies governing student vaccine requirements," according to the university's announcement.

“Our plans for a robust fall semester give us hope for a future past COVID-19, but we can only achieve our goals through continued diligence and recognition of important safety precautions like getting vaccinated,” said Eric Kopstain, vice chancellor for administration in the announcement. “Our Vanderbilt community has made great progress this spring, and we know increased vaccine adoption will help us maintain that momentum.”

The university has partnered with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to offer students, faculty and staff ongoing opportunities to receive the vaccine. Appointments were made available to all students beginning in mid-April. The Student Health Center has also announced that it will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Monday, May 24, by appointment only.

