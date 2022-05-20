Vanderbilt University to offer master of nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University School of Nursing is accepting applications for a new master of nursing program to launch in January.

The new degree was announced by the school on Thursday. It aims to attract people with a bachelor’s degree in a different discipline who are looking to enter nursing.

According to the school, students will learn all the skills required of registered nurses along with advanced competency in interprofessional teamwork, nursing leadership, nursing informatics and introductory clinical teaching. The program will have a strong focus on health equity and justice.