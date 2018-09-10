Vanderbilt Warns Of Scam Involving Organ Donations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has issued an alert to the public, warning of a phishing scam involving human organs.
Vanderbilt officials said they’ve received reports of people posing as medical center representatives. The scammers have used text messages and social media to offer cash payments for donated organs.
“No authorized transplant program in the U.S. would do this. Not only is this practice illegal, creating confusion around the life-saving gift of organ donation could result in someone not receiving a desperately needed organ,” according to a release issued Monday.
Several messages have originated from others states. Vanderbilt said it reported the scam to law enforcement.
Anyone who receives one of these messages can report this to the VUMC Integrity Line at 866-783-2287. The line is available 24/7 to report instances of fraud, waste, abuse and other concerns.