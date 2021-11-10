Watch
Vanderbilt's mobile clinic vaccinates thousands

It focuses on vulnerable and underserved communities
Posted at 4:47 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 05:47:04-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is making sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine with their mobile vaccination clinic.

The clinic has been able to give out thousands of vaccines, according to officials.

It's been benefiting all kinds of people especially vulnerable and underserved communities in the Metro area, which includes large populations of Kurdish and Hispanic residents, along with essential workers.

This effort, also led by the School of Nursing, found that these populations faced difficulties in being able to get to vaccination sites.

The Mobile Vaccination Clinic team works in several different ways by either going door-to-door to find people in need or hosting pop-up clinics in a centralized area.

The mobile clinic has also been working with heath care providers to identify people who may be homebound, veterans, intellectually or psychologically disabled.

